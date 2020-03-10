A Biden nomination could spell trouble for Missouri Governor Mike Parson

There is plenty on the line for Gov. Mike Parson when it comes to the Democratic primary race.

Joe Biden campaigns at a rally in Missouri leading up to the primary on Tuesday, March 10. (Source: Gray DC)

"The voters of Missouri are fairly moderate," said Georgetown University public policy professor, Mark Rom.

So if Joe Biden wins the Missouri primary and ultimately the Democratic nomination, Gov. Parson's re-election chances could slim.

“If Biden’s the head of the ticket, I expect that will help Democrats all down the line." Rom said.

Rom said the Democratic front-runner for Missouri governor, State Auditor Nicole Galloway, could benefit from a Biden nomination. But the Republican Governors Association isn’t concerned.

Amelia Chassé Alcivar from the RGA said all the Democratic presidential candidates are too liberal to appeal to moderate voters.

“They’re incredibly far out of step with the people of Missouri.” She said.

With the number of Democrats elected in Missouri shrinking throughout the past 10 years, she thinks moderate Democrats will actually vote Republican.

“Missouri moderate Democrats are voting with their feet, they’re seeing the party has left them behind, and they’re moving toward candidates like Mike Parson.” Chassé Alcivar said.

But David Turner of the Democratic Governors Association said Nicole Galloway has shown her cross-party appeal as the only Democrat elected to a statewide office in 2018.

“I think it’s beyond red and blue for her," Turner said. "It’s really about Missouri.”

Turner expects voters to judge Galloway based on her record rather than the party.

“The top of the ticket matters, but only to a degree," He said. "The candidate is really important.”

The Missouri gubernatorial primary contest takes place on August 4. Gray DC reached out to both the Parson and Galloway campaigns for comment.

