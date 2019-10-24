A Blue October

It looks like another cold front is expected to hit our area just in time for the weekend.

On Thursday, we will start off a little humid with temperatures in the mid-70s and make our way to a high of 89 by the afternoon.

During the afternoon, the clouds will start to move in giving us a 20 percent chance of rain but those chances of rain start to increase by around 7 p.m.

These chances of rain will also bring our temperatures down into the 50s overnight.

On Friday we are looking at highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s so you are going to want to send your kids to school with a jacket, sweater or hoodie because it's going to be a little chilly.

Then on Saturday and Sunday, we warm up to the 70s.