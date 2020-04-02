A Cool and Wet Weekend

A cold front moving into the northern Texas panhandle will encounter a deepening layer of gulf moisture as it nears our part of the state Friday afternoon. Showers and possibly strong thunderstorms are possible Friday evening. Cooler wet conditions will follow Saturday and Sunday as moist air lifts above the cooler north winds. A return of warmer tropical air will take place by Tuesday.

I'm expecting mostly cloudy tonight, low in the low 70's. Mostly cloudy Friday, a chance of an afternoon shower, high in the high 80's. Showers and possibly strong thunderstorms Friday evening, turning cool late Friday night, low in the low to mid 60's. Steady temperatures in the low to mid 60's Saturday and Sunday with periods of showers or light rain. Cloudy Monday with a slight chance of showers, high in the high 70's. Partly to mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower Tuesday through Thursday, high in the mid to high 80's.