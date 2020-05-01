May Day Parade!

It's a day to remember on this Friday morning! Not only is it May Day, which is the first day of May it's the first day we can go to the parks!

On Friday we will be starting in the mid-60s and see a high of about 95 degrees by the afternoon.

Now as we head into the weekend, things are going to get pretty heated.

On Saturday, we are expecting a high of 97 degrees, almost hitting those triple digit temperatures.

Then on Sunday, we are going to be reaching a high of 98 degrees, but of course, the heat index and humidity is only going to make it feel hotter.

By next week, we are looking at highs at 103 or 104.

Now that the city is loosening some of its restrictions, the best way to survive the heat is by drinking plenty of water and staying in the shade.

Most importantly of all, if you don't want to expose yourself, just stay inside and crank up the AC.