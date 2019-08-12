A Few More Clouds Late Week

A hot dry airmass remains centered above Texas. There are some indications that it will weaken a little late this week. This would allow a front over Oklahoma to drift a little further to the south into south central Texas by Thursday. The atmosphere will not be quite as dry by then, and we will likely see more clouds and taller clouds in our skies Thursday and Friday. I can't rule out a scattered shower edging into our area on those days. The hot dry airmass will expand northward after Friday, ending any slim shower chance.

I'm expecting clear and becoming humid tonight, low around 80. Mainly sunny Tuesday and Wednesday, highs around or above 105. Partly cloudy Thursday and Friday with a slim shower chance, highs near 104. Mostly sunny Saturday through Monday, highs around 105.