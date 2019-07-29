A Hot Period, Mainly Sunny Afternoons

A layer of warm air has arrived aloft above our part of Texas. Although we have a shallow layer of humid gulf air, especially at night, lifted gulf air is cooler/denser than the layer of warm air above, and stops rising. We have small cumulus clouds each afternoon, but they do not grow tall, and the character of the day is one of sunshine. A front over north Texas will not move beyond north Texas, and will not bring a change in our sunny hot conditions. High pressure aloft will likely block meaningful changes in the weather from reaching us during the 7 day forecast period.

I'm expecting mostly clear breezy warm and humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny and hot through the week, and likely through the weekend. Highs around or a little above 100.