A Hot Series of Days

An upper level high associated with very warm dry air aloft will remain nearby to our west and northwest through the forecast period. Our only chance of showers is if some ripples in the upper level wind flow are able to track southward on the east side of the high. At this point, there is no consensus among the computer models that such a disturbance will form. I will continue to watch for this. The warm dry air aloft will stir in each afternoon, raising our temperatures above 100F and bringing mostly clear skies.

I'm expecting becoming humid tonight, low in the upper 70's. Mostly sunny through the week, weekend, and into next week, highs 101 to 104.