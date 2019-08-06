A Long Lasting Hot Episode

Our atmosphere is warming and drying out as a deep layer of very warm dry air moves in aloft. This very warm dry air is large in geographic scope, and will be our main weather control for perhaps more than a week. A few short lived, small showers formed with the west advancing sea breeze during the afternoon. The showers tended to dissipate as they moved west into the east part of the warm air aloft. The updrafts feeding the small showers were not warm enough to be warmer than the warm layer above, and shut down. Over the forecast period, the air above will become dry enough where very few clouds will form.

I'm expecting mostly clear and becoming humid, low around 80. Partly to mostly sunny Wednesday, high around 105. Sunny Thursday through Tuesday, highs above 105.