The blaring of train horns for people living near railroad tracks is a nuisance that some residents have to deal with on a daily basis.

However, imagine living near a railroad track and never having to hear the loud blasting of its horn at all hours of the day.

That possibility could turn into a reality for some residents thanks to a new project.

Jesus Pescador says he lives real close to a part of downtown where the train can be heard blasting its horn for hundreds of times.

Councilman for the area, Roberto Balli, says those comments are pretty common.

Balli says the trains keep people up at night and there are still many people who complain about the problem.

The complaints have made to the ears of people at Kansas City Southern Railroad who say a solution might be on its way in the form of a Quiet Zone Study.

Balli says the trains won't honk their horns because we have devices to protect automobiles and pedestrians.

This includes the use of more railroad crossing masts to make the presence of the train a lot quieter.

Balli says, "There would be protective arms that would drop down. We would also have to make some modifications to some of the streets, there would be some of the streets that have almost no use that would be closed."

Besides the noise, another problem people living in the area say creates a problem is the blockage of traffic that the train creates as it travels.

Balli says these issues would also be addressed with the implementation of the quiet zone.

The councilman says this will create some peace and quiet and allow traffic to move faster.

Jesus says there’s a lot of elderly people that live in the neighborhood who are affected by the noise.

According to Councilman Balli, the next step is to find a company that will prepare and design the project.

The City of Laredo says after a final design is created, it could take about a year for the project to be implemented.