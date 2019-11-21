A Sunny Weekend, Cooler Nights

A cold front is moving south through Texas. Ahead of it is a shallow layer of humid gulf air, and a layer of humid air with a cloud deck an an altitude of about 15,000 feet. Temperatures will cool after midday Friday as the northerly winds arrive. Dry mild days and cool nights will follow during the weekend. Southerly winds will follow Monday and Tuesday with rather warm conditions. Another airmass from the Great Plains will briefly cool us down on Wednesday.

I'm expecting cloudy tonight, a sprinkle is possible, low in the upper 60's. Mostly cloudy Friday, high near 80, cooler mid and late afternoon, 60's by dinner time, 50's at dawn Saturday. Mostly sunny Saturday and Sunday, high in the low 70's Saturday, the high 70's Sunday. Mostly sunny Monday and Tuesday, high in the mid 80's. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a slight chance of a shower, high in the upper 60's. Partly cloudy Thursday, high in the 70's.