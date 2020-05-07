A Wet/Cool Saturday

Hot air has returned above humid gulf air. The leading edge of a much cooler airmass will arrive from the north Friday afternoon. Temperatures will reach the mid 90's before the wind shift. The moist air will lift above the cool air, forming clouds tall enough to produce showers and thundershowers Friday night and Saturday. Saturday will be wet, and much cooler. A transition to warmer weather will begin Sunday with 90F warmth likely returning early next week.

I'm expecting low cloud late tonight. Humid, low in the low to mid 70's. Partly cloudy Friday, high in the mid 90's early in the afternoon. Showers and thundershowers Friday night and Saturday. Much cooler Saturday with highs in the upper 60's to near 70. Partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday, high in the 80's. Partly cloudy Tuesday through Thursday, highs rising above 90.