A citizen complaint allegedly sparked the water boil notice

More light is being shed on the water issue that created mayhem among residents over the weekend.

KGNS reports that a citizen complaint sparked the investigation into our water by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality that ultimately resulted in the water boil notice.

This morning, the TCEQ revealed that they received a complaint a few weeks ago about the water from an anonymous person.

From there they started their investigation and found that there was low levels of chlorine as far back as May.

However, the city was able to bring them back to the required standard of point-five grams per liter.

When TCEQ investigated again last week, they saw the chlorine level drop.

City of Laredo Utilities Director Riazul Mia says they have been seeing issues of the chlorine levels fluctuating.

The TCEQ says since they're still investigating and can't reveal too much information on what they've learned so far.

The boil notice is still in place for south and east Laredo until further notice.

They are unsure as to just how long that will be.