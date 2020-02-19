A hard rain's a gonna fall

We're waking up Wednesday a little cool and rainy!

After a couple of warm and humid days, a cold front blew through south Texas putting us at temperatures in the 50s.

On Wednesday morning, we are going to be starting out our day in the low 50s and see a possible high of 55.

Throughout the day we are going to be experiencing a 60 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Thursday those chances will increase to about 70 percent and temperatures will get just a little warmer but overnight we will drop to the 40s.

By Friday, things will start to dry up but we will still be chilly in the mid 50s.

On Saturday, hopefully Mother Nature won't rain on our parade.

We are hoping to stay dry and cool in the mid-60s but make sure to take a jacket because in the early morning hours we will be in the upper 40s.