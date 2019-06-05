Summer school: A teacher's job never stops

School may be out for the summer, but not everyone has a summer vacation.

Most teachers will be contracted for 10 months, which is the time frame of the first day of school to the last.

Even though school is over, during the summer they continue to work with students who either need to retake the STAAR Test or prepare for next year.

A local assistant principal says if they are lucky, a teacher will get three to four weeks off without working in a 12-month span.

In LISD schools, summer school will continue through June 27th.

One specific case is the bilingual program at Leyendecker School which is comprised of four teachers coming in to teach from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In the bilingual program, teaching areas include primary and secondary language education, phonics skills, letter knowledge, and shapes.

At Leyendecker Elementary close to 200 students are back at school for the summer session.