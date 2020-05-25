A walk to remember fallen heroes

Dozens of Laredoans got up bright and early and strapped on their rucksack for an annual event that aims to commemorate our fallen heroes.

Every year, local veterans and active military personnel walk from the local National Guard base to TAMIU and back.

Those who participated carried roughly 20 pounds on their backs to show their support to those who have lost their lives while serving in the U.S. Military.

It’s just one of the many ways to pay respects to our fallen heroes as well as those who continue to fight for our country.

Local veteran JJ Cisneros was just one of the many members who was taking part in the walk.

He says the ruck walk is about honoring everybody who paid the ultimate sacrifice.

Organizers host three Ruck Walks throughout the year; one on Memorial Day, Veteran’s Day, and the Fourth of July.