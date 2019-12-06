A woman is hospitalized after driving into ditch

A woman is in the hospital after driving her SUV into a ditch.

It happened shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday between the H-E-B and Target stores right off Del Mar Boulevard along I-35.

According to witnesses on the scene, a woman and a child were in the vehicle at the time of the accident.

She was reportedly behind the wheel leaving target when she drove into the ditch.

There is no word yet on her condition.

Crews were working at about 9 p.m. to have the vehicle lifted out and removed.

We'll have more details as they become available.