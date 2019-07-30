AEP providing a brighter future for local students

From supplying the community with electricity to securing a brighter future for our youth, AEP generously donated some much-needed funds to a local nonprofit.

AEP donated $25,000 dollars to “Communities in Schools”, an organization that targets middle school and high school students who may be at risk for dropping out.

Representatives with CIS say, the funds will go a long way in supporting initiatives and activities in the subjects of science, technology, engineering and math or STEM.

Rosaura Rodriguez with Communities in Schools says, with this funding they will continue to provide students with more resources related the STEM field.

The money will go to “Communities in Schools” at Lamar Middle School and will follow the kids through their senior year in high school.