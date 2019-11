A rodent comes into contact with electrical lines and ends in a major power outage in north Laredo.

According to AEP officials, a rodent caused a transformer to catch fire shortly after 11 Tuesday morning.

Reports indicate between 700 to more than 2,000 customers were affecting during the outage.

Several businesses and homes were left without power, including KGNS studios.

However, the power was restored within an hour later.