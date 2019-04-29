AHEC hosting Mental Health & Substance Abuse Awareness Symposium

A local health center is inviting the community to learn about mental health and substance abuse.

The Area Health Education Center is a pillar in our community that helps residents with various health-related issues they may experience at some point in their life.

This time around, AHEC is looking to cover mental health and substance abuse and how we can tackle the epidemic in our community.

In recognition of Mental Health Awareness Month, which takes place in May, AHEC is inviting the community to its 16th annual Mental Health & Substance Abuse Awareness Symposium.

Every year, health experts come together to address some of the various health issues such as anxiety, bipolar disorder, substance abuse, and or drug addiction.

Representatives will be on hand to discuss some of the various treatments and services available to those in need.

The event will take place on Wednesday, May 1st from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the UT Health Regional Campus located at 1937 E. Bustamante.