AHEC offering scholars program to students studying medicine

A local health center is looking to provide young students who are looking to get involved in the medical field an opportunity to get some experience.

The Area Health Education Center is Laredo’s best-kept secret when it comes to offering health services and assistance to people in the community.

This time around AHEC is looking to give medical students in college a helping hand when it comes to getting their foot in the door.

The AHEC Scholars program will expose students to our community and the issues residents are facing.

Representatives with AHEC say the purpose of this program is to provide experience to our local healthcare providers so they can fill those positions around town.