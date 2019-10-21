AHEC hosting 35th annual Medical Conference

A local health organization is gearing up to host its 35th annual Medical Conference for those looking to get into the medical field.

The Area Health Education Center is an organization that is known for providing the community with educational resources.

Health experts will go over medical conditions such as diabetes, heart diseases, infections, influence, pain management, kidney disease, spin disorders, and several others.

This time around the organization will be hosting its two-day conference for those who practice any kind of healthcare services.

The event will take place on Friday, October 25th at the UT Health Regional Campus from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and then again on Saturday, October 26th from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The conference is a joint effort between the Webb-Zapata-Jim Hogg County Medical Society and AHEC for about 25 years.

To register for the conference you can click here.