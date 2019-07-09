AHEC hosting Bi-national Health Seminar

The Area Health Education Center is inviting the community to come out to its seventh annual Bi-national Health Conference.

AHEC is a local clinic that seeks to educate the public on health issues that may be affecting residents on both sides of the border.

Health experts will touch base on some of the various health issues that are seen in the border region, not just in South Texas but in other areas as well.

The event will take place on Friday, July 12th from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the UT Health Regional Campus located at 1937 Bustamante.

For more information on how to register you can call 794-6343.