AHEC hosting Mental Health seminar

A local health center is looking to help those who are struggling with mental health disorders.

The Area Health Education Center is Laredo’s best kept secret when it comes to providing information on illnesses that may be affecting our community.

With the ongoing topic of mental disorders in our youth, AHEC is looking to host a conference that aims to make life a little easier for those who are suffering from a mental illness.

The event will take place on Tuesday, July 2nd. The English seminar will take place from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and then the Spanish will be from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Border Region Behavioral Health Center located at 1500 Pappas Street.