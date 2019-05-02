AHEC looking to help those with mental health issues

The Area Health Education Center held a symposium to break the stigma of mental health.

AHEC is known for helping patients who deal with depression, anxiety, and substance abuse.

The purpose of the event was to educate those in the community about these issues and how one can seek assistance.

For those who are looking for help, you can contact the local crisis hotline at 1-800-643-1102.

The symposium started 16 years ago by two medical providers who saw the need in creating an activity to offer hope, information and access to services.