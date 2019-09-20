AHEC to host Veterans Health Summit

A local health center is looking to help our local heroes get the proper healthcare they need.

The Area Health Education Center is looking to host its Veterans Whole Health Summit & Benefits Fair.

Many often times veterans serve our country and comeback needing special services such as counseling, medication for anxiety and or just access to basic health checkups.

AHEC is looking to make sure our veterans and their families are well taken care of by hosting this upcoming seminar.

Organizers say the purpose is to introduce veterans and their family members to all the services available to them through the VA Texas Valley Coastal Bend Health Care System (VCB).

The event will take place on September 21st from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the UT Health Regional Campus.

The event is free and open to all local veterans.

For more information you can call (956) 712-0037.