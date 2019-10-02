Amber Guyger Sentenced 10 Years

Amber Guyger has been sentenced to 10 years in prison today in Texas.

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murder on Tuesday in the deadly 2018 shooting of her unarmed neighbor, Botham Jean.

Botham Jean's father, as well as Guyger's mother, both took the witness stand Wednesday during the sentencing phase of the trial.

In closing arguments, the prosecution asked that Guyger be sentenced to at least 28 years in prison, as that's how old Botham Jean would have been today.

The jury found that Guyger did not act out of "sudden passion" in their deliberations, sentencing her to 10 years in prison.

Guyger shot and killed Jean in his own apartment last year, claiming she mistook his apartment for her own and thought he had broken into her apartment.