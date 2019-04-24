AMC theaters will stay open for 72 hours for Avengers: Endgame screenings

The fourth Avengers movie is set to premiere Thursday, and a movie theater chain has decided to work around the clock to meet the demand.

Avengers: Endgame is in theaters this Thursday, and because of the high demand of ticket sales, AMC has announced 17 of its locations will stay open for 72 hours straight between Thursday and Sunday for screenings.

This is said to be the final chapter for a long list of Marvel movies.

The movie is being described as an epic superhero movie, so the cast and crew are being very careful not to spoil any secrets about the movie.

