Breakdown of City's COVID-19 statistics

Meanwhile, the City of Laredo has released detailed information about the positive COVID-19 cases.

Such as what age group is being affected the most, and how the virus is being contracted by the patients.

The City of Laredo created a breakdown of positive cases in a graphic with statistics.

As you can see, half of the cases are through community contact, and the other half has been through community transmission; 8.89 percent of the cases are travel related.

The other 20 percent health authorities are still investigating.

Now, lets break down the positive cases by age group and gender. The majority of the cases are categorized in the 40-49 age group, that's 13 cases, 7 female and 6 male.

The second largest age group is the 60-69, with 6 female cases and 5 males.

The next age group with more cases is 30-39 and 50-59.



That there has been a case in the 10-19 year old category, 5 in the 20-29, two cases in the 70-79 and one case in the 80-89.

KGNS continues to ask the community to take this very seriously, and the City continues to ask to follow the guidelines in place.



Please stay home, work safe, wash your hands frequently, and don't have any gatherings at home.

There is more information that you can access and educate yourself on CityofLaredo.com/coronavirus.