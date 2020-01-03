Abbreviating 2020 could cost you!

Abbreviating the year 2020 to just 20 may be a time-saver, but it could end up costing you.

According to a Facebook post from East Millinocket Police Department in Maine, officers warn that abbreviating the year could easily open the doors to fraud.

Officials say when dating official documents or checks with just “20”, it makes it easy for scammers to change the date.

For example, someone could alter your 20 to say 2019 and claim you are late on a payment or not meeting an obligation.

Officials strongly advise writing out the full year 2020.