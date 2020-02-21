Abrazo Ceremony to cause closure on Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

A ceremonial hug between two youngsters from both sides of the border will kick start the WBCA festivities on Saturday morning.

Each year, the Washington’s Birthday Celebration comes together with the City of Laredo and Nuevo Laredo to host the bridge ceremony.

The event symbolizes friendship between both countries, whereby the Abrazo Children and officials of both countries meet in the middle of the bridge for an embrace.

As a result of the ceremony, the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge will be temporarily closed from 5 a.m. until 9 a.m.

During the time of the ceremony, drivers are asked to use the Colombia-Solidarity Bridge Three, while pedestrians are encouraged to use the Gateway to the America’s Bridge Number Two.