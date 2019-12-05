Academy has the perfect gifts for athletes!

With Christmas just 20 days away, many holiday shoppers might be rushing to the stores to find that last-minute Christmas gift for that special someone.

Academy sports and outdoors has plenty of gift options for that special someone, especially if they are an athlete.

The store has everything from sporting goods to athletic wear.

If sports aren't your thing, they also have plenty of shoes, clothing, and grills that would make the perfect gift for dad.

Academy has two locations in Laredo on San Bernardo and on International.

For more information you can call (956) 523-8300 and (956) 721-7500.