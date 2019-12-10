Accident in south Laredo results in one dead

The Laredo Police Department has released the following information regarding the accident:

On Tuesday December 10, 2019 at approximately 2:18 PM, the Laredo Police Department responded to a hit and run accident at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur Blvd and S. Louisiana Ave.

Officers arrived at scene and discovered a grey in color Dodge pickup and black in color SUV involved in the accident.

A male subject was discovered inside the black SUV unresponsive. Laredo Fire Department Personnel were called to the scene. The male subject was pronounced deceased at the scene.

His name is currently being withheld pending the notification of

next of kin.

The Laredo Police Department Crash Team and Crimes Against Persons (CAPERs) Unit were called the scene.

An adult male and male juvenile were detained. No official

charges have been filed. The case remains under investigation.

Below is the original text from this story:

An accident at the intersection of S Louisiana and Lomas Del Sur resulted in one dead.

A Dodge truck and SUV were in a T-bone collision at approximately 2:20 Tuesday afternoon.

The 77-year-old male driver of the SUV was declared dead at the scene with head and chest trauma.

The Dodge truck allegedly had 3 passengers that fled the scene.

According to Laredo Police, Eastbound and Westbound traffic is closed on the 2700 block of Lomas Del Sur, so please seek alternative routes and drive safely.