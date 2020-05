The Laredo Police Department is reporting an accident that is causing road closures on Zapata Highway.

The accident was reported at around 1 p.m. at the 2800 block of Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway.

As a result, the eastbound traffic at the intersection of Highway 83 has been closed to the traveling public.

Also, Highway 83 has been reduced to one lane of travel.

No word on if there were any injuries as a result of the accident at this time.