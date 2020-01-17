Car catches fire on Del Mar and Bob Bullock

Fire officials are investigating a blaze the completely destroyed a vehicle.

The incident happened at around 12:30 p.m. on Del Mar and Loop 20

The victim identified as Veronica Martinez said she was driving with three passengers, one of which was her 10 year old when she was alerted by a man that said her Dodge Challenger was on fire.

The driver and the occupants immediately got out of the car and the vehicle burst into flames.

Firefighters were seen on video putting out the flames and assessing the damages.

Fortunately no one was injured.