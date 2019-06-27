Accident on Highway 83 claims the life of one person

Authorities are investigating a fatal accident that happened on Highway 83 early Thursday morning.

DPS was called out to the intersection on US 83 North and Highway 255 at around 4 a.m.

According to DPS, a car collided with a semi-tractor trailer, killing at least one person.

The identity of the victim has not been released nor if he/she was the driver of the vehicle.

No word yet if anyone else was injured at this time.

Roadways are closed at the moment.

For drivers heading to Catarina, they are being rerouted to state highway 255.

And for people heading towards Laredo are being rerouted to highway state highway 44.

DPS are taking inventory of the vehicles, they will be out there for a couple of hours.