An early morning accident on San Bernardo Ave and Garden Street causes a major power outage.

According to Laredo Police, a vehicle crashed into a power pole and knocking down several blocks of power lines.

This accident has caused a significant power outage.

According to the AEP website, 34,017 customers were wiithout power.

Several police officers in the area directing traffic and barricades were installed while AEP crews worked to repair the lines.