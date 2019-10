DPS is responding to an accident on U.S. 83 South heading to Zapata, mile marker 738 that occurred a little after 5 p.m.

The crash occurred just south of the Webb/Zapata co. line.

They advised it was a head on accident between a Chevrolet Silverado and a Buick Regal. A female passenger has been air lifted and several others are injured.

The road has been closed off and officials advise the public drive through Hebbronville or Mirando.

Drive with caution.