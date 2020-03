McPherson has reopened.

An accident is reported on the 5400 block of McPherson Road.

According to Laredo police, they have closed off north and southbound in the area.

They are reporting one injury at the time.

What we know is that a woman was hit by a vehicle, the extent of her injuries have not been released at this time.

Police are asking drivers in the area to proceed with caution or use an alternative route to avoid the area.