Accident reported on Cuatro Vientos and Jalapa

An early morning accident in south Laredo has caused road closures on a busy Laredo road.

According to police, the accident happened at Cuatro Vientos and Jalapa.

So far, officers say that at least one person was thrown from the vehicle and was airlifted to a San Antonio hospital.

Police say the traffic will be redirected west on to Jalapa as they clear the scene.

This will be in effect for possibly two hours.

Authorities are asking drivers to find alternate routes and expect long delays.