Acting Commissioner of CBP credits Mexico's efforts for drop in migrant arrests

During a briefing at the White House, acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan praised Mexico for the work they have done on the border, including the formation of a new Mexican National Guard.

The acting commissioner also responded to questions on whether or not a new wall was actually being built on the border saying that more than 65 miles of a new wall are already in place.

The commissioner also stated that 350 to 500 miles of a new wall will be built by the end of 2020.

The Trump administration is also in discussions with Mexico over a safe third party agreement for migrants seeking to enter the U.S. at the southern border.

Mexico has previously rejected the idea of becoming a so-called safe third country, which would mean that U.S.-bound asylum seekers traveling through Mexico would have to first claim asylum in Mexico.