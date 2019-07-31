Acting Commissioner of CBP defends treatment of migrants

The country's top border official is defending his agency's treatment of migrants on the southern border.

Acting Commissioner of U.S. Customs and Border Protection Mark Morgan spoke before the Senate Homeland Security and governmental affairs committee on Tuesday.

Hearing discussions centered on the unprecedented migration at the border and how to improve conditions at detention centers.

Morgan told senators not to believe everything they hear when it comes to the treatment of undocumented migrants.

Morgan says the demonizing of law enforcement officials must stop. He also goes on to say that these false allegations are demoralizing and it deteriorates the public’s understanding and perception of what the true issues are and what needs to be done to end the crisis.

A team of doctors and lawyers who visited several facilities last month reported detained children had no access to soap.

A researcher with human rights watch described conditions she observed as "Unconscionable.