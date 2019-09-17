Acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security to tour tent facility

The acting secretary of the Department of Homeland Security will make his way to the Gateway City to tour the migrant tent facility.

According to Customs and Border Protection, Kevin McAleenan will be touring the processing center in downtown Laredo Tuesday morning at around noon.

McAleenan will meet with senior leaders from CBP, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

During this time he will answer questions from members of the media.

