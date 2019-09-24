Active shooter drill to take place at Laredo International Airport

A training exercise at our local airport will cause traffic delays on Loop 20 Tuesday morning.

Starting at 8 a.m., the Laredo International Airport will undergo an active shooter drill.

During this time there will be an excessive amount of law enforcement presence in the area.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area or expect long delays.

The federal aviation administration requires all airports to have an updated emergency plan.

The airport will remain fully operational during the drill with no scheduled delays for flights.

