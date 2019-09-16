Adele announces divorce from husband

Adele is officially calling it quits on her marriage.

The 31-year old Grammy-Award winning singer has filed for divorce from her husband, 45-year old Simon Kornacki.

Adele is known for staying quiet about her private life.

She didn't confirm her marriage to Konecki until 2017. The two have been together for seven years.

The two separated back in April.

They share a six-year-old son Angelo.

Following the news, she released a statement saying they are committed to raising him together "Lovingly."