Adopt a furry friend during "Waggin Wednesdays"

A local animal shelter is giving pets a reason to wag their tails every Wednesday as part of a new initiative.

Summer can be a fun time to enjoy the great outdoors with our furry friends; however, it’s also a very busy time for our local animal shelters.

A first of its kind program is looking to make sure every pet has a new place to call home this season.

The program is an effort to alleviate the overcrowding issue that is seen at the shelter, while giving these animals a second chance to find a new home.

The Laredo Animal Care Services is calling it “Waggin Wednesdays” which is a program that will last every Wednesday until September 4th.

According to the program director, the summer season is a time where the shelter sees more animals dropped off at the shelter; as a result, they have decided to come up with this new initiative.

Right now, 14 dogs and one cat are available for adoption.

The animals are completely vetted, which means they have all their vaccines, including their rabies shots and they are already spayed and neutered.

The best part about the program is that the adoptions are completely free during Waggin Wednesdays.

If you are interested in giving one of the dogs or cats a forever home, Waggin Wednesdays will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.