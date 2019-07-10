Adopt this week's Pet of the Week Kilo

The Laredo Animal Care Services is looking for a new loving home for Kilo.

Kilo was taken to the shelter after his owner could no longer care for him.

The shelter took the two-year-old pup in and has since been trying to find a new loving home for him.

He’s a very hyper and energetic dog who is just looking for a little love.

If you would like to adopt Kilo you can call the Laredo Animal Care Services at 625-1860.

The shelter is open on 5202 Maher Avenue on Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The Laredo Animal Care Service would like to remind animal lovers to keep their pets indoors during the hot summer days and to make sure they are well groomed to avoid them from getting heat stroke.