Adoption ceremony unites new families together

It was a very special day for a couple of families in Laredo as they open the doors to their homes to children up for adoption.

Camilla, one years old, was one of several children who now has a forever home.

The adoption ceremony took place Friday morning at the 406th District Court with Judge Oscar Hale.

The new parents had to go through screenings and training by Child Protective Services before being able to legally adopt.

A representative for the department says many of the children that are placed in foster care come from homes where they experience abuse or neglect.

“It's important that the children are loved,” said Rocio Chavez, a CPS worker. “That's the biggest reward, and for them to have stability, permanency and just be able to be like normal children like every other child.

Judge Hale says there are a few hundred children in the community still waiting for their forever home.

He encourages local families to open their hearts and homes to children in foster care.

November is recognized as National Adoption Awareness Month.