Advocates to gather for Lights for Liberty event

As immigrants brace for the massive raids, advocates and concerned citizens plan to call attention to what they call the inhuman treatment of migrants.

Organizers are calling it “Lights for Liberty: A vigil to End Human Concentration Camps” and similar protests will take place in more than 700 cities around the U.S.

One event is planned in every state in the U.S. as well as five different continents.

Organizers expect thousands to gather this evening in Washington D.C. to demand action from Congress to end concentration camps and impeach the president, according to the website called "Life for Liberty."

Locally, the Laredo Immigrant Alliance, in collaboration with the Sisters of Mercy and the Holding Institute are asking people to bring donations of shoelaces and socks to the vigil.

The event will get underway at 8 p.m. Friday evening at the Tres Laredos Park off Piedra China Street.