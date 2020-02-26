Mexican airline will soon take flight in Laredo

Airport officials are giving us an update of a new airline that will soon take flight out of the gateway city.

This Spring Break we should be receiving a price comparison tool.

Right now, the airport still carries United, Allegiant, and American. They plan on adding Aeromar which gives travelers a direct flight to Mexico from Laredo.

According to airport director Jeffery Miller, the airline was just approved by the Mexican government.

Miller says he hopes the Aeromar flights will take off by May.

"Now we move onto the dot process which is approval from the U.S. side, which is standard procedure for an international flight, we are hoping within the next couple of weeks, few weeks here, we'll start to see tickets go on sale."

Miller says he hopes the Aeromar flights will take off by May.

The price of a ticket with Aeromar will include: taxes, fees, complimentary drinks, lounge services, seat selection, and a free carry-on baggage.