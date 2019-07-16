Affidavit provides more details on what led to Myriam Camarillo’s death

The details of the case involving a missing 27-year-old’s death are coming to light.

According to the arrest affidavit for Joseph Steven Carrizales, 26, he told detectives the moments leading up to Myriam Camarillo’s death at his home the 100 block of Saint Pierre.

Carrizales says during the early morning hours of Sunday, July 7th he went to a downtown bar with a coworker.

Soon after, he started walking around downtown and saw Myriam crying on a bench.

Carrizales says he allegedly started doing drugs with Myriam on the bench and then waited for a rideshare driver to pick them up.

When they got back to his house on Saint Pierre, he says they continued to do drugs, had sexual relations and then fell asleep.

Later that day, when Carrizales woke up, he found Myriam dead.

Carrizales was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

